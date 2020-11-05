AmerisourceBergen: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC)were unchanged pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 17.39% over the past year to $1.89, which beat the estimate of $1.85.

Revenue of $49,200,000,000 up by 7.80% year over year, which beat the estimate of $48,040,000,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $8.20 and $8.45.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Nov 05, 2020

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.amerisourcebergen.com%2F&eventid=2631183&sessionid=1&key=13F90569BC645A783E9C0CF659821481®Tag=&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $107.37

Company's 52-week low was at $72.06

Price action over last quarter: Up 3.33%

Company Overview

AmerisourceBergen is a leading global third-party logistics provider engaged in wholesale pharmaceutical sourcing and distribution of specialty, brand-name, and generic pharmaceuticals and related services to acute-care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, physician practices, dialysis clinics, and other healthcare customers. By acquiring smaller companies, management has attained the ability to transport biopharmaceuticals, distribute veterinary pharmaceuticals and vaccines, and provide inventory and reimbursement consulting services to providers.