Recap: Canadian Natural Res Q3 Earnings

Shares of Canadian Natural Res (NYSE:CNQ) rose 1.43% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 89.87% over the past year to $0.08, which missed the estimate of $0.49.

Revenue of $3,510,000,000 decreased by 25.03% year over year, which missed the estimate of $3,970,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Canadian Natural Res hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Nov 05, 2020

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.cnrl.com/investor-information/calendar-and-presentations.html

Technicals

52-week high: $32.79

Company's 52-week low was at $6.71

Price action over last quarter: down 15.91%

Company Description

Canadian Natural Resources is one of the largest oil and natural gas producers in western Canada, supplemented by operations in the North Sea and Offshore Africa. The company's portfolio includes light and medium oil, heavy oil, bitumen, synthetic oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Production averaged 1.10 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2019, and the company estimates that it holds over 11.5 billion boe of proven and probable crude oil and natural gas reserves.