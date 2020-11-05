Recap: EPAM Systems Q3 Earnings

Shares of EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) were unchanged in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 18.71% over the past year to $1.65, which beat the estimate of $1.47.

Revenue of $652,243,000 higher by 10.91% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $641,600,000.

Outlook

Q4 EPS expected to be between $1.63 and $1.73.

Q4 revenue expected to be between $695,000,000 and $705,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Nov 05, 2020

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/4mzqa4df

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $356.48

52-week low: $151.97

Price action over last quarter: Up 10.36%

Company Overview

EPAM Systems Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services to clients located around the world. The company offers six main services: Software Product Development, Custom Application Development, Application Testing, Enterprise Application Platforms, Application Maintenance, and Support and Infrastructure Management. The company focuses on innovative and scalable software solutions. The company uses industry standard and custom developed technology, tools, and platforms to deliver results to handle business challenges. The company primarily offers their solutions in the following industries: financial services, travel and consumer, software and hi-tech, life sciences and healthcare. The majority of revenue is generated from North American clients.