Hanesbrands: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Hanesbrands (NYSE: HBI) rose 2.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 22.22% over the past year to $0.42, which beat the estimate of $0.39.

Revenue of $1,808,000,000 decreased by 3.16% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,670,000,000.

Outlook

Q4 EPS expected to be between $0.25 and $0.30.

Q4 revenue expected to be between $1,600,000,000 and $1,660,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Nov 05, 2020

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/c3aat5bh

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $17.73

52-week low: $6.96

Price action over last quarter: Up 18.47%

Company Profile

Hanesbrands manufactures basic and athletic apparel under brands including Hanes, Champion, Playtex, Bali, and Bonds. The company sells wholesale to discount, midmarket, and department store retailers as well as direct to consumers. Hanesbrands is vertically integrated as it produces more than 70% of its products in company-controlled factories in more than three dozen nations. Hanesbrands distributes products in the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 1901 and is based in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.