Advanced Drainage Systems: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE: WMS) rose 0.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 158.33% over the past year to $0.93, which missed the estimate of $1.05.

Revenue of $544,187,000 higher by 9.74% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $533,940,000.

Outlook

Advanced Drainage Systems hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Nov 05, 2020

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.directeventreg.com/der/validateConferenceId.action

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $72.51

Company's 52-week low was at $22.13

Price action over last quarter: Up 24.77%

Company Description

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. is engaged in designing, manufacturing and marketing of thermoplastic corrugated pipe and related water management products in North and South America, and Europe. The Group operates through two segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment manufactures and markets products throughout the United States and International segment manufactures and markets products in Mexico, Central America and South America. Its product line includes corrugated high density polyethylene (HDPE) pipe, polypropylene (PP) pipe and related water management products. Its revenue is generated from sale of the pipes which are used widely in non-residential, residential, agriculture, and infrastructure areas.