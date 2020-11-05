ACI Worldwide: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW) were unchanged after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 44.44% year over year to $0.39, which beat the estimate of $0.14.

Revenue of $315,883,000 decreased by 10.99% year over year, which beat the estimate of $315,790,000.

Looking Ahead

ACI Worldwide hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Nov 05, 2020

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://investor.aciworldwide.com/events/event-details/aci-worldwide-inc-third-quarter-2020-financial-results

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $39.37

52-week low: $20.03

Price action over last quarter: Up 0.95%

Company Overview

ACI Worldwide develops, markets, and installs a portfolio of software products primarily focused on facilitating electronic payments. The firm also leverages its distribution network in the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, or EMEA; and Asia-Pacific regions to sell software developed by third parties. ACI software products process payment transactions for retail banking clients, billers such as utilities and healthcare providers, and community banks and credit unions. ACI's customers are financial institutions all over the world, but most of the revenue is generated in the United States and EMEA regions.