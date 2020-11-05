Recap: National Vision Holdings Q3 Earnings

Shares of National Vision Holdings (NASDAQ: EYE) were unchanged after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 200.00% year over year to $0.54, which beat the estimate of $0.27.

Revenue of $485,353,000 up by 12.38% year over year, which missed the estimate of $487,710,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $0.53 and $0.57.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $1,675,000,000 and $1,690,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Nov 05, 2020

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/bpfjy9vf

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $43.71

52-week low: $11.70

Price action over last quarter: Up 31.20%

Company Profile

National Vision Holdings Inc is an optical retailer in the U.S. Its product portfolio includes eyeglasses and sunglasses, contact lenses, accessories, and other products. The operating segments of the company are Owned and Host segment, and Legacy segment. It derives a majority of the revenue from the Owned and Host segment which includes its two owned brands, America's Best and Eyeglass World, and its Vista Optical locations in Fred Meyer stores. In Owned and Host segment, the company also offers low-cost vision care products and services to American military service members by operating Vista Optical locations on military bases across the country. The Legacy segment of the entity consists of the strategic relationship with Walmart to operate Vision Centers in select Walmart stores.