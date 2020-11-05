Recap: Wolverine World Wide Q3 Earnings

Shares of Wolverine World Wide (NYSE: WWW) remained unaffected after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 48.53% over the past year to $0.35, which beat the estimate of $0.26.

Revenue of $493,100,000 decreased by 14.14% year over year, which beat the estimate of $457,610,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Nov 05, 2020

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=137079

Technicals

52-week high: $34.70

52-week low: $12.19

Price action over last quarter: Up 25.50%

Company Overview

Wolverine World Wide makes a wide range of footwear and apparel that it sells globally through three main divisions. The company sells casual footwear and apparel through its lifestyle group, and it sells performance and athletic apparel through its performance group. Its heritage group consists largely of industrial and work boots and shoes. Company brands include Sperry, Stride Rite, Hush Puppies, Keds, Merrell, and Saucony. The company also licenses brands including Harley-Davidson and Cat. Most company sales are wholesale to third-party retailers, but Wolverine also has some direct-to-consumer exposure and bids for U.S. military contracts. The company sources most of its product from third-party manufacturers in Asia. Wolverine manufactures some products internally.