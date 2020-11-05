Recap: EchoStar Q3 Earnings

Shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ: SATS) remained unaffected after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 223.81% over the past year to $0.26, which beat the estimate of ($0.10).

Revenue of $473,502,000 higher by 0.26% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $462,950,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Nov 05, 2020

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/bvb5ainy

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $45.15

Company's 52-week low was at $22.56

Price action over last quarter: down 25.42%

Company Description

EchoStar Corporation is a provider of broadband technology and video delivery solutions for the home and office. The firm operates in two segments - Hughes, which provides satellite broadband Internet access to North American customers and EchoStar Satellite Services, which uses owned and leased in-orbit satellites to provide services primarily to DISH Network.