Amarin Corp: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Amarin Corp (NASDAQ: AMRN) fell 0.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 100.00% over the past year to ($0.02), which missed the estimate of $0.01.

Revenue of $156,499,000 up by 39.22% year over year, which beat the estimate of $154,630,000.

Outlook

Amarin Corp hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Nov 05, 2020

Time: 07:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2037/38230

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $26.12

Company's 52-week low was at $3.36

Price action over last quarter: down 27.41%

Company Overview

Amarin Corp PLC is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the commercialization and development of therapeutics to improve cardiovascular health. Its products include Vascepa.