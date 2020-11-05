Recap: CommScope Hldg Co Q3 Earnings

Shares of CommScope Hldg Co (NASDAQ: COMM) remained unaffected after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 7.27% over the past year to $0.51, which beat the estimate of $0.37.

Revenue of $2,168,000,000 declined by 8.91% year over year, which beat the estimate of $2,130,000,000.

Looking Ahead

CommScope Hldg Co hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

CommScope Hldg Co hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Nov 05, 2020

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/6hniige4

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $15.79

52-week low: $5.50

Price action over last quarter: down 12.21%

Company Profile

CommScope Holding Co Inc provides infrastructure services for communications networks. It helps customers increase bandwidth, maximize existing capacity, improve network performance and availability, and simplify technology migration. Its product portfolio consists of products and services such as wired and wireless systems, cables, broadband devices, distribution and transmission equipment, and WiFi devices used by network services providers. The company organizes itself into five segments based on the product type: connectivity solutions, mobility solutions, customer premises equipment, network & cloud, and Ruckus Networks. The connectivity and customer premises equipment segments together generate majority of the revenue, and roughly half of the revenue is earned in United States.