Recap: WESCO International Q3 Earnings

Shares of WESCO International (NYSE: WCC) fell 0.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 9.21% over the past year to $1.66, which beat the estimate of $1.37.

Revenue of $4,142,000,000 rose by 92.83% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $4,060,000,000.

Outlook

WESCO International hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Nov 05, 2020

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: http://wesco.investorroom.com/events-and-webcasts#future:2020:11

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $61.32

Company's 52-week low was at $13.52

Price action over last quarter: down 7.20%

Company Profile

Wesco International is a value-added industrial distributor that operates across four distinct end markets: industrial (36% of sales), construction (33%), utility (16%), and commercial, institutional, and government (15%). The company offers more than 1 million products to its 70,000 active customers through a distribution network of 500 branches and 10 distribution centers. Although Wesco generates almost all of its sales in North America, the company has a global reach, with operations in 15 other countries. After Wesco acquires Anixter in 2020, the firm's pro forma revenue will increase to over $17 billion, and the combined entity will easily surpass W.W. Grainger as the largest industrial distributor in the United States.