Cinemark Hldgs: Q3 Earnings Insights
Shares of Cinemark Hldgs (NYSE: CNK) moved higher by 0.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share decreased 562.96% year over year to ($1.25), which beat the estimate of ($1.32).
Revenue of $35,478,000 decreased by 95.68% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $93,130,000.
Looking Ahead
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Conference Call Details
Date: Nov 05, 2020
Time: 08:30 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/cnk/mediaframe/41773/indexl.html
Technicals
52-week high: $37.83
52-week low: $5.71
Price action over last quarter: down 25.48%
Company Profile
Cinemark Holdings is the third- largest motion picture exhibitor in the United States. The company operates 4,568 screens in 37 states and 12 Latin American countries. Cinemark generates nearly $2 billion in revenue--approximately 60% from admissions, 30% from concessions, and 10% from other sources, such as in-lobby video games. Most of Cinemark's theaters are located in midsize cities or suburbs of large cities.
Posted-In: Earnings