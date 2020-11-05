Cinemark Hldgs: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Cinemark Hldgs (NYSE: CNK) moved higher by 0.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 562.96% year over year to ($1.25), which beat the estimate of ($1.32).

Revenue of $35,478,000 decreased by 95.68% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $93,130,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Nov 05, 2020

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/cnk/mediaframe/41773/indexl.html

Technicals

52-week high: $37.83

52-week low: $5.71

Price action over last quarter: down 25.48%

Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings is the third- largest motion picture exhibitor in the United States. The company operates 4,568 screens in 37 states and 12 Latin American countries. Cinemark generates nearly $2 billion in revenue--approximately 60% from admissions, 30% from concessions, and 10% from other sources, such as in-lobby video games. Most of Cinemark's theaters are located in midsize cities or suburbs of large cities.