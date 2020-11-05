Recap: Circor International Q3 Earnings

Shares of Circor International (NYSE: CIR) decreased 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 25.00% over the past year to $0.36, which beat the estimate of $0.32.

Revenue of $186,640,000 decreased by 21.28% year over year, which missed the estimate of $186,850,000.

Looking Ahead

Circor International hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Nov 05, 2020

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/3iih8syx

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $46.79

Company's 52-week low was at $8.00

Price action over last quarter: down 9.18%

Company Description

Circor International Inc designs manufacture and markets differentiated technology products and sub-systems. It markets its products to industrial, oil & gas, aerospace and defense, and commercial marine. The company has three reportable business segments namely: Energy, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. It derives most of its revenues from the Industrial segment.