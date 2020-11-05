7 Stocks To Watch For November 5, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) to report quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of 35.51 billion before the opening bell. GM shares gained 1.2% to $35.65 in after-hours trading.

Analysts are expecting Alibaba Group Holding Ltd – ADR (NYSE: BABA) to have earned $2.11 per share on revenue of $23.10 billion for the latest quarter. Alibaba will release earnings before the markets open. Alibaba shares gained 0.6% to $297.60 in after-hours trading.

Before the markets open, AstraZeneca plc (NASDAQ: AZN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $6.67 billion. AstraZeneca shares gained 0.3% to $55.20 in after-hours trading.

QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter and issued strong guidance for the first quarter. Qualcomm shares jumped 13% to $145.77 in the after-hours trading session.

