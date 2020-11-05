Earnings Scheduled For November 5, 2020
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. Class A Common Stock (AMEX:BRG) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.64 per share on revenue of $52.59 million.
• InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $85.49 million.
• AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $125.72 million.
• AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.85 per share on revenue of $48.04 billion.
• Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.
• ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $315.79 million.
• Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $870.00 thousand.
• Advanced Energy Indus (NASDAQ:AEIS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $350.61 million.
• Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.38 per share on revenue of $38.02 million.
• Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $84.90 million.
• Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.66 per share on revenue of $120.75 million.
• Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $38.76 million.
• ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $51.50 million.
• Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.43 per share on revenue of $23.11 million.
• Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $35.67 million.
• Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.71 per share on revenue of $300.00 thousand.
• AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $6.65 billion.
• Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $3.60 million.
• BioDelivery Sciences Intl (NASDAQ:BDSI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $39.35 million.
• BG Staffing (NYSE:BGSF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $69.05 million.
• Ball (NYSE:BLL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $3.01 billion.
• BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $30.77 million.
• Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $38.18 billion.
• Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $381.14 million.
• Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Choice Hotels Intl (NYSE:CHH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $207.72 million.
• Circor International (NYSE:CIR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $186.85 million.
• Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.99 per share on revenue of $42.64 million.
• Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.15 per share on revenue of $196.45 million.
• Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $5.24 billion.
• Cinemark Hldgs (NYSE:CNK) is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.32 per share on revenue of $93.13 million.
• CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $1.72 billion.
• Canadian Natural Res (NYSE:CNQ) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $3.97 billion.
• Core-Mark Holding Co (NASDAQ:CORE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $4.34 billion.
• Capri Holdings (NYSE:CPRI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $916.22 million.
• Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.56 per share on revenue of $103.25 million.
• Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $4.11 billion.
• Dun & Bradstreet Holdings (NYSE:DNB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $443.55 million.
• The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Ellington Residential (NYSE:EARN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $5.18 million.
• Envela Corporation Common Stock (AMEX:ELA) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.
• EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.47 per share on revenue of $641.60 million.
• Euronav (NYSE:EURN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $245.22 million.
• EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $116.42 million.
• Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $40.03 million.
• EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $10.54 million.
• Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $324.57 million.
• Liberty Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $644.00 million.
• Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.85 per share on revenue of $173.95 million.
• Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $3.02 billion.
• GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $571.55 million.
• GTY Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:GTYH) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $11.57 million.
• Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $1.67 billion.
• Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $24.05 million.
• HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.46 per share on revenue of $2.35 billion.
• Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $48.45 million.
• Hudson (NYSE:HUD) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $165.79 million.
• II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $730.51 million.
• Imara (NASDAQ:IMRA) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $253.54 million.
• Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $25.66 million.
• Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $376.70 million.
• Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Lantheus Holdings (NASDAQ:LNTH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $90.44 million.
• Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs (NASDAQ:LTRPA) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Lexington Realty (NYSE:LXP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $81.82 million.
• Meredith (NYSE:MDP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $659.96 million.
• MFA Finl (NYSE:MFA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $37.77 million.
• The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $601.16 million.
• Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $40.20 million.
• Studio City Intl Hldgs (NYSE:MSC) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $473.19 million.
• Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $357.95 million.
• Natural Resources (NYSE:NRP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $37.70 million.
• NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $357.21 million.
• Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.59 per share on revenue of $15.58 million.
• Northwest Natural Hldg (NYSE:NWN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.68 per share on revenue of $97.32 million.
• ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $2.51 billion.
• Orion Energy Sys (NASDAQ:OESX) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.36 per share on revenue of $86.58 million.
• OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $753.83 million.
• Prestige Consumer (NYSE:PBH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $227.49 million.
• Perma-Fix Environmental (NASDAQ:PESI) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $497.13 million.
• Papa John's International (NASDAQ:PZZA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $468.52 million.
• Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $78.38 million.
• Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $7.09 per share on revenue of $2.09 billion.
• Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $86.45 million.
• Silvercrest Asset Mgmt (NASDAQ:SAMG) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $23.93 million.
• Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.
• The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $193.30 million.
• Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $142.20 million.
• Sapiens Intl Corp (NASDAQ:SPNS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $96.69 million.
• Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.39 per share on revenue of $328.24 million.
• State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $360.23 million.
• Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $205.34 million.
• Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $277.36 million.
• SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $95.19 million.
• Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $184.83 million.
• Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $470.24 million.
• Treehouse Foods (NYSE:THS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $1.06 billion.
• US Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $103.52 million.
• Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $246.11 million.
• Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $31.06 million.
• VEREIT (NYSE:VER) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $279.21 million.
• Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.60 per share on revenue of $1.52 billion.
• Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $506.39 million.
• VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $3.25 million.
• Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $533.94 million.
• WestRock (NYSE:WRK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $4.35 billion.
• X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• YETI Holdings (NYSE:YETI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $260.23 million.
• Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $1.63 billion.
• Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $1.66 million.
• General Motors (NYSE:GM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $35.51 billion.
• PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $231.55 million.
• Parker Hannifin (NYSE:PH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.34 per share on revenue of $2.98 billion.
• Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.
• Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.62 per share on revenue of $1.37 billion.
• Huntington Ingalls Indus (NYSE:HII) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.13 per share on revenue of $2.20 billion.
• Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs (NASDAQ:AAWW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.46 per share on revenue of $797.20 million.
• Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $56.40 million.
• Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.87 per share on revenue of $36.95 million.
• Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.11 per share on revenue of $23.17 billion.
• BCE (NYSE:BCE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $4.43 billion.
• Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.49 per share on revenue of $10.33 billion.
• Cogent Comms Hldgs (NASDAQ:CCOI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $142.70 million.
• CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $22.56 million.
• Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $960.00 thousand.
• Diversified Healthcare (NASDAQ:DHC) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $399.31 million.
• Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $2.48 billion.
• Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $2.47 billion.
• Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.79 per share on revenue of $7.25 billion.
• Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $1.56 billion.
• Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $65.10 million.
• Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $211.83 million.
• Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $277.01 million.
• Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $516.59 million.
• Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $24.50 million.
• Installed Building Prods (NYSE:IBP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $431.83 million.
• Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $623.31 million.
• Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $1.05 billion.
• Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $666.70 million.
• Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $218.20 million.
• Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Macerich (NYSE:MAC) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $187.44 million.
• Melco Resorts and Enter (NASDAQ:MLCO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.80 per share on revenue of $238.51 million.
• NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $3.46 billion.
• Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.12 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion.
• New York Times (NYSE:NYT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $411.79 million.
• OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.52 per share on revenue of $14.28 million.
• PPL (NYSE:PPL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $2.03 billion.
• Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $778.00 million.
• Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $642.86 million.
• Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.52 per share on revenue of $2.56 billion.
• Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.47 per share on revenue of $280.00 thousand.
• Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $403.93 million.
• Teva Pharmaceutical Indus (NYSE:TEVA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $4.07 billion.
• Thermon Group Holdings (NYSE:THR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $69.65 million.
• Terminix Global Holdings (NYSE:TMX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $505.38 million.
• LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $210.58 million.
• Vonage Hldgs (NASDAQ:VG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $308.26 million.
• Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $346.84 million.
• Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ:XRAY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $828.87 million.
• 22nd Century Group, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:XXII) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $5.50 million.
• Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $1.39 billion.
• CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $60.75 million.
• CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.74 per share on revenue of $280.40 million.
• ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $34.43 million.
• Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $676.47 million.
• STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $159.95 million.
• Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• New Gold Inc. (AMEX:NGD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $227.30 million.
• PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $671.99 million.
• Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $2.39 per share on revenue of $1.86 million.
• SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.83 per share on revenue of $99.16 million.
• Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.20 per share on revenue of $241.13 million.
• Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $457.61 million.
• Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $269.56 million.
• Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $39.52 million.
• Amarin Corp (NASDAQ:AMRN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $154.63 million.
• Becton, Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.52 per share on revenue of $4.48 billion.
• Cigna (NYSE:CI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.24 per share on revenue of $39.18 billion.
• City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $39.82 million.
• CommScope Hldg Co (NASDAQ:COMM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $2.13 billion.
• ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.
• National Vision Holdings (NASDAQ:EYE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $487.71 million.
• Goodrich Petroleum Corporation Common Stock (AMEX:GDP) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $24.30 million.
• Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $82.63 million.
• Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $3.34 billion.
• Canada Goose Hldgs (NYSE:GOOS) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $997.16 million.
• Linde (NYSE:LIN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.97 per share on revenue of $6.69 billion.
• Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.89 per share on revenue of $51.07 million.
• Norbord (NYSE:OSB) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $462.95 million.
• Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $1.97 billion.
• Titan Intl (NYSE:TWI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $294.77 million.
• Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $451.81 million.
• WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $4.06 billion.
• PLDT (NYSE:PHI) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.
• ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.61 per share on revenue of $10.79 million.
• Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $23.27 million.
• Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $400.78 million.
• Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $1.63 billion.
• Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.69 per share on revenue of $52.69 million.
• PennyMac Financial Servs (NYSE:PFSI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $5.34 per share on revenue of $957.77 million.
• PennyMac Mortgage (NYSE:PMT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $176.32 million.
• Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.
• TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $143.35 million.
• Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $30.12 million.
• PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.63 per share on revenue of $36.06 million.
• AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $520.48 million.
• Bright Horizons Family (NYSE:BFAM) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.49 per share on revenue of $312.34 million.
• Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $417.45 million.
• DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $4.46 billion.
• EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $2.57 billion.
• FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $183.37 million.
• Hannon Armstrong (NYSE:HASI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $22.31 million.
• HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $101.43 million.
• LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.96 per share on revenue of $75.32 million.
• NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $620.35 million.
• Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.39 per share on revenue of $79.88 million.
• Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $173.40 million.
• Reinsurance Group (NYSE:RGA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.80 per share on revenue of $3.61 billion.
• SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $83.61 million.
• Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $31.31 million.
• Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.86 per share on revenue of $813.56 million.
• Urban Edge Props (NYSE:UE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $90.92 million.
• Universal (NYSE:UVV) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $79.00 million.
• Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.48 per share on revenue of $53.75 million.
• nLight (NASDAQ:LASR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $57.09 million.
• Mettler-Toledo Intl (NYSE:MTD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $5.95 per share on revenue of $747.38 million.
• RE/MAX Hldgs (NYSE:RMAX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $70.75 million.
• Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $12.76 million.
• Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $13.90 million.
• Alarm.com Holdings (NASDAQ:ALRM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $129.51 million.
• Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $70.87 million.
• Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $90.48 million.
• AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $20.06 million.
• Bill.com Holdings (NYSE:BILL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $41.73 million.
• Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $61.03 million.
• Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $71.80 million.
• Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $67.47 million.
• Charles & Colvard (NASDAQ:CTHR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $5.70 million.
• Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion.
• Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $483.64 million.
• Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $169.33 million.
• Forestar (NYSE:FOR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $202.10 million.
• Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $136.25 million.
• GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $234.50 million.
• Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $151.02 million.
• MACOM Technology (NASDAQ:MTSI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $146.05 million.
• Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.39 per share on revenue of $53.05 million.
• Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $92.59 million.
• PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $254.25 million.
• Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $124.47 million.
• Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $79.68 million.
• SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $113.21 million.
• SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $300.00 thousand.
• Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.67 per share on revenue of $324.81 million.
• Teradata (NYSE:TDC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $446.98 million.
• T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $18.32 billion.
• Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $115.15 million.
• Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.48 per share on revenue of $853.66 million.
• Zillow Gr (NASDAQ:Z) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $572.18 million.
• Zillow Gr (NASDAQ:ZG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $572.22 million.
• Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.39 per share on revenue of $65.84 million.
• TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $77.69 million.
• Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $263.77 million.
• Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $2.15 per share on revenue of $1.69 billion.
• Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $17.34 million.
• National Storage (NYSE:NSA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $106.84 million.
• PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $149.83 million.
• Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $109.96 million.
• ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $45.47 million.
• AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $2.83 million.
• ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $9.96 million.
• Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.48 per share on revenue of $20.95 million.
• ADT (NYSE:ADT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $1.25 billion.
• Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.80 per share on revenue of $19.71 million.
• AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $59.51 million.
• Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $193.50 million.
• American Intl Gr (NYSE:AIG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $11.00 billion.
• Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $55.94 million.
• Altair Eng (NASDAQ:ALTR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $98.81 million.
• Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $3.12 billion.
• American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $299.24 million.
• Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMEX:AMPE) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.
• ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $392.11 million.
• Alpha & Omega (NASDAQ:AOSL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $150.03 million.
• Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $9.98 million.
• Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $143.63 million.
• Array Technologies (NASDAQ:ARRY) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Alphatec Holdings (NASDAQ:ATEC) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $39.28 million.
• Adtalem Glb Education (NYSE:ATGE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $258.92 million.
• AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $49.37 million.
• Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $116.20 million.
• Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $62.09 million.
• Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $3.27 million.
• Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $119.73 million.
• Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $149.37 million.
• Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $970.05 million.
• Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $62.98 million.
• Bain Capital Specialty (NYSE:BCSF) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $48.45 million.
• B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $460.35 million.
• Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.51 per share on revenue of $2.07 billion.
• BigCommerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BIGC) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $36.31 million.
• Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $14.35 per share on revenue of $2.54 billion.
• BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $10.82 million.
• Biomarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $454.64 million.
• BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $13.24 million.
• Betterware de Mexico SAB (NASDAQ:BWMX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $60.00 thousand.
• Cable One (NYSE:CABO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $10.76 per share on revenue of $336.10 million.
• Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $135.91 million.
• CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Ceridian HCM Holding (NYSE:CDAY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $200.39 million.
• Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $15.97 million.
• Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $3.91 million.
• Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $122.88 million.
• Chuy's Holdings (NASDAQ:CHUY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $79.02 million.
• Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $614.02 million.
• Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $4.17 million.
• Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $70.83 million.
• Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $996.25 million.
• Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $400.48 million.
• Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $77.43 million.
• CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.86 per share on revenue of $108.00 million.
• Cooper-Standard Holdings (NYSE:CPS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.64 per share on revenue of $565.00 million.
• CPSI (NASDAQ:CPSI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $63.88 million.
• California Resources (NYSE:CRC) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.
• CorMedix Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:CRMD) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $40.00 thousand.
• Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $188.27 million.
• CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.48 per share on revenue of $16.34 million.
• CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $42.53 million.
• CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $164.88 million.
• CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $10.78 million.
• Danaos (NYSE:DAC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.86 per share on revenue of $115.38 million.
• Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.30 per share on revenue of $7.05 million.
• 3D Sys (NYSE:DDD) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $114.72 million.
• Diamondrock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $54.05 million.
• Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $51.50 million.
• Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $9.44 million.
• Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $971.34 million.
• Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.41 per share on revenue of $26.09 million.
• Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.12 per share on revenue of $437.93 million.
• US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $237.85 million.
• Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.51 per share on revenue of $3.40 billion.
• Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.61 per share on revenue of $6.36 million.
• VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $547.80 million.
• Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $245.08 million.
• Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $110.64 million.
• Evolution Petroleum Corporation, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:EPM) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $5.54 million.
• Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $68.52 million.
• Entravision Comms (NYSE:EVC) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $215.49 million.
• Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $99.92 million.
• Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $47.92 million.
• Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $104.50 million.
• FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $32.46 million.
• Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $36.96 million.
• Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $982.53 million.
• Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $886.30 million.
• Fleetcor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.65 per share on revenue of $581.36 million.
• Federal Realty Investment (NYSE:FRT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $203.17 million.
• Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.73 per share on revenue of $43.98 million.
• Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.23 per share on revenue of $180.75 million.
• Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Geovax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.
• US Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.91 per share on revenue of $320.67 million.
• Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $30.88 million.
• Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $47.76 million.
• Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:HEAR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $84.30 million.
• Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.52 per share on revenue of $167.95 million.
• Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $1.41 billion.
• HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $210.75 million.
• Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.54 per share on revenue of $762.05 million.
• icad (NASDAQ:ICAD) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $6.17 million.
• ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $367.10 million.
• ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $284.70 million.
• Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:IMH) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $7.45 million.
• Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $335.91 million.
• ING Groep (NYSE:ING) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.
• INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $80.52 million.
• Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.
• iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.51 per share on revenue of $62.33 million.
• Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $95.96 million.
• J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $228.07 million.
• Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $13.70 million.
• Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $331.23 million.
• Lions Gate Entertainment Corporation Class A Voting Shares (NYSE:LGF) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $775.39 million.
• Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $105.02 million.
• Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $197.67 million.
• LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $8.97 million.
• Liberty SiriusXM Gr (NASDAQ:LSXMK) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Livent (NYSE:LTHM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $68.19 million.
• Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) is expected to report quarterly loss at $2.21 per share on revenue of $198.91 million.
• Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $51.59 million.
• Mantech Intl (NASDAQ:MANT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $619.70 million.
• Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $560.30 million.
• Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion.
• Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $126.28 million.
• Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $26.87 million.
• Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $133.50 million.
• Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $20.84 million.
• Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $1.23 billion.
• Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $122.82 million.
• Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $10.50 million.
• Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $153.55 million.
• Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $2.18 million.
• Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $103.17 million.
• New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $163.42 million.
• National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $351.36 million.
• NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $18.16 million.
• Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.74 per share on revenue of $26.33 million.
• NMI Holdings (NASDAQ:NMIH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $98.28 million.
• NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.79 per share on revenue of $302.38 million.
• Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.68 per share on revenue of $87.24 million.
• Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $1.16 million.
• Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.59 per share on revenue of $103.75 million.
• Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.66 per share on revenue of $60.10 million.
• News (NASDAQ:NWS) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• News (NASDAQ:NWSA) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $34.77 million.
• Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $5.49 million.
• Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $299.94 million.
• Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $758.35 million.
• Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $23.79 million.
• Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Paylocity Holding (NASDAQ:PCTY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $134.05 million.
• PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $22.67 million.
• PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $167.95 million.
• Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.91 per share on revenue of $122.74 million.
• Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $109.20 million.
• Proassurance (NYSE:PRA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $229.25 million.
• Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.61 per share on revenue of $11.90 million.
• Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $95.45 million.
• Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $19.06 million.
• Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $747.95 million.
• Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.42 per share on revenue of $14.91 million.
• Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $299.70 million.
• Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $226.95 million.
• Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $258.14 million.
• Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $552.02 million.
• RiceBran Tech (NASDAQ:RIBT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $5.89 million.
• RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $47.85 million.
• Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.40 per share on revenue of $366.34 million.
• RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $291.84 million.
• Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.57 per share on revenue of $206.85 million.
• Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $2.58 billion.
• Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.51 per share on revenue of $48.14 million.
• Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $210.61 million.
• Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $152.88 million.
• Sunstone Hotel Invts (NYSE:SHO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $51.45 million.
• SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Tanger Factory Outlet (NYSE:SKT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $86.07 million.
• SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $124.73 million.
• Virgin Galactic Hldgs (NYSE:SPCE) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $1.07 million.
• Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.87 per share on revenue of $3.20 million.
• Square (NYSE:SQ) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $2.07 billion.
• Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Seritage Growth Props (NYSE:SRG) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.71 per share on revenue of $137.43 million.
• Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $2.04 million.
• Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $117.10 million.
• Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.53 per share on revenue of $163.53 million.
• Silvercorp Metals Inc. Common Shares (AMEX:SVM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $35.00 million.
• Switch (NYSE:SWCH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $128.98 million.
• Southwest Gas Holdings (NYSE:SWX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $712.65 million.
• Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.38 per share on revenue of $2.54 million.
• Transact Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.97 per share on revenue of $18.58 million.
• Telephone and Data (NYSE:TDS) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.
• TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $500.00 thousand.
• TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $408.14 million.
• Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $41.30 million.
• TriplePoint Venture Gwth (NYSE:TPVG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $22.97 million.
• TransEnterix, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:TRXC) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $770.00 thousand.
• Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $180.20 million.
• Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $247.14 million.
• Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $252.93 million.
• Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.65 per share on revenue of $3.20 billion.
• Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $155.12 million.
• Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $25.98 million.
• United Insurance Holdings (NASDAQ:UIHC) is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.90 per share on revenue of $197.17 million.
• Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $69.82 million.
• United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $998.67 million.
• U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $49.75 million.
• Valhi (NYSE:VHI) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $277.25 million.
• Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $30.18 million.
• ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $8.72 million.
• Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $93.54 million.
• Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $47.74 million.
• Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $192.97 million.
• Western Asset Mortgage (NYSE:WMC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $13.80 million.
• WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $281.62 million.
• Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $105.19 million.
• WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $411.06 million.
• Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.61 per share on revenue of $26.27 million.
• Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $33.44 million.
• ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $12.32 million.
• XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $3.85 billion.
• Yelp (NYSE:YELP) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $199.95 million.
• Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.
