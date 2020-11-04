TechTarget: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 15.38% year over year to $0.30, which beat the estimate of $0.26.

Revenue of $36,244,000 higher by 7.20% year over year, which beat the estimate of $34,510,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Nov 04, 2020

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/ttgt/mediaframe/40718/indexr.html

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $51.18

52-week low: $16.82

Price action over last quarter: Up 9.93%

Company Description

TechTarget Inc publishes content that enables IT companies to reach targeted IT professionals and executives in all phases of the technology decision-making and purchase process. Through its group of approximately 55 Web sites and events, TechTarget distributes free content to over 7.5 million members and collects information about its registered members that enables IT vendors to generate qualified sales leads. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Needham, Mass.