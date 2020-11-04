Recap: Regenxbio Q3 Earnings
Shares of Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) were flat after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share increased 124.47% over the past year to $0.23, which beat the estimate of ($1.01).
Revenue of $98,912,000 higher by 572.87% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $21,370,000.
Looking Ahead
Regenxbio hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Conference Call Details
Date: Nov 04, 2020
Time: 04:30 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/x4io5q4n
Recent Stock Performance
Company's 52-week high was at $54.97
52-week low: $20.03
Price action over last quarter: down 4.54%
Company Overview
Regenxbio Inc is a biotechnology company. Its main activity is the development and commercialization of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy to correct an underlying genetic defect. The diseases that Regenxbio platform targets are metabolic (homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia), neurodegenerative conditions (mucopolysaccharidosis), and retinal diseases (wet age-related macular degeneration, X-linked retinitis pigmentosa).
