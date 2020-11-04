Recap: Monroe Capital Q3 Earnings

Shares of Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) rose 0.46% in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 22.86% over the past year to $0.27, which were in line with the estimate of $0.27.

Revenue of $13,385,000 declined by 22.76% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $13,470,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $12.10

52-week low: $3.56

Price action over last quarter: down 6.55%

Company Description

Monroe Capital Corp is a specialty finance company focused on providing financing to lower middle market companies with EBITDA between $3-35 million, in the U.S. and Canada. The company provides customized financing solutions focused on senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and unsecured subordinated debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. Its investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Monroe Capital BDC Advisors, LLC.