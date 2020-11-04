Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Monroe Capital Q3 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 04, 2020 5:25pm   Comments
Share:

Shares of Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) rose 0.46% in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 22.86% over the past year to $0.27, which were in line with the estimate of $0.27.

Revenue of $13,385,000 declined by 22.76% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $13,470,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $12.10

52-week low: $3.56

Price action over last quarter: down 6.55%

Company Description

Monroe Capital Corp is a specialty finance company focused on providing financing to lower middle market companies with EBITDA between $3-35 million, in the U.S. and Canada. The company provides customized financing solutions focused on senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and unsecured subordinated debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. Its investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Monroe Capital BDC Advisors, LLC.

 

Related Articles (MRCC)

Earnings Scheduled For November 4, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.