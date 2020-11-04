Red Lion Hotels: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) were flat after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 14.29% year over year to ($0.12), which beat the estimate of ($0.28).

Revenue of $13,283,000 decreased by 59.58% year over year, which beat the estimate of $10,590,000.

Outlook

Red Lion Hotels hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Technicals

52-week high: $6.62

Company's 52-week low was at $1.16

Price action over last quarter: down 25.30%

Company Overview

Red Lion Hotels Corp is a hospitality group covering upscale, midscale and economy hotels with operations spread across the United States. It owns, manages and franchises hotels and owns and operates an event ticket distribution business. Their hotels are operated under the brands, Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotel, Red Lion Inn & Suites, GuestHouse and Settle Inn & Suites. It operates in two segments, Company Operated Hotels segment which involves providing room food and beverages at owned and leased hotels and Franchised hotels segment which includes licensing of brands to franchisees.