Allstate: Q3 Earnings Insights
Shares of Allstate (NYSE:ALL) increased 2.35% in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share rose 3.52% year over year to $2.94, which beat the estimate of $1.66.
Revenue of $9,880,000,000 up by 2.11% year over year, which beat the estimate of $9,540,000,000.
Looking Ahead
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Allstate hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
Technicals
Company's 52-week high was at $125.92
Company's 52-week low was at $64.13
Price action over last quarter: down 2.87%
Company Overview
On the basis of premium sales, Allstate is one of the largest U.S. property-casualty insurers. Personal auto represents the largest percentage of revenue, but the company offers homeowners insurance and other insurance products. Life insurance contributes about 10% of revenue. Allstate products are sold in North America primarily by about 10,000 company agencies.
