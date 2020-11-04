Otonomy: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) were flat after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 33.33% over the past year to ($0.22), which beat the estimate of ($0.24).

Revenue of $50,000 decreased by 60.00% year over year, which were in line with the estimate of $50,000.

Guidance

Otonomy hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Otonomy hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Nov 04, 2020

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/kp93rdg9

Technicals

52-week high: $4.89

Company's 52-week low was at $1.53

Price action over last quarter: down 2.68%

Company Overview

Otonomy Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone for the treatment of Meniere's disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation for the treatment of tinnitus. All the business activity is primarily operates through the region of United States.