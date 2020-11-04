Apache: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Apache (NASDAQ:APA) rose 2.89% in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 44.83% year over year to ($0.16), which beat the estimate of ($0.35).

Revenue of $1,144,000,000 declined by 22.55% year over year, which beat the estimate of $992,300,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Apache hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Technicals

52-week high: $33.77

52-week low: $3.80

Price action over last quarter: down 42.85%

Company Profile

Apache, based in Houston, is one of the largest independent exploration and production companies in the world. It operates primarily in the U.S., Egypt, the North Sea, and Suriname. At year-end 2019, proved reserves totaled 1.0 billion barrels of oil equivalent, with net reported production of 417 mboe/d (68% of which was oil and natural gas liquids, with the remainder comprising natural gas).