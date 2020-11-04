Recap: Qorvo Q2 Earnings

Shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) moved lower by 0.18% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 59.87% over the past year to $2.43, which beat the estimate of $2.12.

Revenue of $1,060,000,000 up by 31.40% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,010,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Nov 04, 2020

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/hsnixsr6

Price Action

52-week high: $140.69

Company's 52-week low was at $67.54

Price action over last quarter: Up 4.14%

Company Profile

Qorvo represents the combined entity of RF Micro Devices and TriQuint Semiconductor, which merged with one another in January 2015. The company specializes in radio frequency filters, power amplifiers, and front-end modules used in many of the world's most advanced smartphones. Qorvo also has a suite of products sold into a variety of nonsmartphone end markets, such as wireless base stations, cable TV and networking equipment, and infrastructure and military applications.