Cimarex Energy: Q3 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 04, 2020 4:49pm   Comments
Shares of Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 43.96% over the past year to $0.51, which beat the estimate of $0.27.

Revenue of $401,659,000 decreased by 31.02% year over year, which beat the estimate of $392,230,000.

Guidance

Cimarex Energy hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Cimarex Energy hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $55.29

Company's 52-week low was at $12.15

Price action over last quarter: down 8.29%

Company Profile

Denver-based Cimarex Energy is an independent exploration and production company with operations throughout the Southern and Central United States, where its focus includes the Permian Basin, Woodford Shale, and Meramec horizon. The firm was created in 2002 when it spun off from Helmerich & Payne and then merged with Key Production. At year-end 2018, Cimarex's proved reserves were 591 million barrels of oil equivalent, with net production of 221 thousand boe per day. Natural gas represented 42% of production and 45% of reserves.

 

