Recap: Cardiovascular Systems Q1 Earnings

Shares of Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) moved lower by 1.06% in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 70.59% over the past year to ($0.05), which beat the estimate of ($0.22).

Revenue of $60,544,000 declined by 6.12% year over year, which beat the estimate of $56,290,000.

Looking Ahead

Cardiovascular Systems Sees Q2 Sales $63M-$67M Vs. $66.01M Est.

Conference Call Details

Date: Nov 04, 2020

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.csi360.com%2F&eventid=2627049&sessionid=1&key=53389C8C3830083D12A1ABAC5CF38BE0®Tag=&sourcepage=register

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $55.22

Company's 52-week low was at $26.00

Price action over last quarter: Up 17.92%

Company Overview

Cardiovascular Systems Inc is a medical technology company focused on patients with peripheral and coronary artery diseases. Its peripheral artery disease systems are catheter-based platforms used to treat plaque in leg arteries above and below the knee. The firm's orbital atherectomy systems are used in peripheral and coronary commercial applications. Its OAS products include the Diamondback 360 Peripheral and Stealth 360 systems. Sales of Peripheral OAS contribute the majority of revenue. Cardiovascular systems generates the vast majority of its revenue in the United States.