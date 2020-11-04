CytoSorbents: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of CytoSorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) rose 4.89% in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 90.48% over the past year to ($0.02), which beat the estimate of ($0.09).

Revenue of $10,547,000 up by 73.04% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $9,510,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

CytoSorbents hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Nov 04, 2020

Time: 04:45 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1384961&tp_key=15fdc950b1

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $11.74

Company's 52-week low was at $3.49

Price action over last quarter: down 13.15%

Company Description

CytoSorbents Corp is a critical care immunotherapy leader commercializing its European Union approved CytoSorb blood purification technology to treat deadly inflammation in critically ill and cardiac surgery patients in around 55 countries.The company is conducting its pivotal REFRESH 2 - AKI cardiac surgery trial, designed to support U.S. FDA approval. The company's product portfolio consists of CytoSorb, ContrastSorb, VetResQ, HemoDefend, K ontrol, and DrugSorb. The company has around 19 issued U.S. patents, multiple patents issued internationally, and a broad patent application portfolio pending.