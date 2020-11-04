Recap: Zynga Q3 Earnings

Shares of Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) fell 4.86% in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 283.33% year over year to ($0.11), which missed the estimate of $0.09.

Revenue of $627,963,000 rose by 59.06% year over year, which beat the estimate of $625,740,000.

Looking Ahead

Zynga Raises Sees FY20 Sales $1.93B, Up $129M From Prior Guidance, Bookings $2.24B, Up $41M From Prior Guidance

Conference Call Details

Date: Nov 04, 2020

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/pszfynbe

Price Action

52-week high: $10.69

Company's 52-week low was at $5.65

Price action over last quarter: down 4.62%

Company Description

Zynga Inc is a US-based company that develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as iOS and Android, and social networking sites, such as Facebook. Zynga generates revenue through mobile game downloads, in-games sales of virtual goods, and advertising services. Zynga's revenue is divided between Online game and Advertising and other, where Online game accounts for the vast majority of total revenue. The firm's top three games account for the majority of its online game revenue. The company invests in several game categories, such as Social Casino, including Zynga Poker; Casual, including Words With Friends; Action Strategy, including Empires & Allies; and Invest Express, including Farmville.