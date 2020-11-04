Recap: Lincoln National Q3 Earnings

Shares of Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) rose 0.54% in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 132.43% year over year to ($0.72), which missed the estimate of $2.03.

Revenue of $4,788,000,000 higher by 1.87% year over year, which beat the estimate of $4,610,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Lincoln National hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $62.44

52-week low: $16.11

Price action over last quarter: down 2.48%

Company Overview

Founded in 1905, Philadelphia-based Lincoln National offers individual and group insurance, retirement, and investment products in the United States and the United Kingdom. The firm distributes its products through independent and company-employed agents, wirehouses, and banks. Lincoln also owns and operates 15 radio stations it acquired as part of the 2006 merger with Jefferson-Pilot Financial.