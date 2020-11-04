Market Overview

Recap: Surmodics Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 04, 2020 4:33pm   Comments
Shares of Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 148.65% over the past year to ($0.18), which missed the estimate of ($0.08).

Revenue of $22,543,000 declined by 26.85% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $20,770,000.

Guidance

Surmodics hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Nov 04, 2020

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/72noqvys

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $49.00

52-week low: $22.06

Price action over last quarter: down 18.88%

Company Profile

Surmodics Inc is a provider of surface modification and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry. The company's mission is to improve the treatment and detection of disease by using our technology to provide solutions to a difficult medical device and diagnostic challenges. It has two reportable segments: Medical device unit and Vitro diagnostics unit. Surmodics derives most of its revenue from the Medical device segment.

 

