Recap: G1 Therapeutics Q3 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 04, 2020 4:31pm   Comments
Shares of G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) rose 2.7% in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 63.95% over the past year to ($0.31), which missed the estimate of ($0.30).

Revenue of $26,599,000 up by 0.00% year over year, which missed the estimate of $28,570,000.

Outlook

G1 Therapeutics Raises Q2 Sales Guidance From $185M-200M to $200M-$205M

Conference Call Details

Date: Nov 04, 2020

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/jgfyjrc4

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $31.38

Company's 52-week low was at $8.80

Price action over last quarter: down 27.48%

Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing novel, small-molecule therapies to target unmet needs in the treatment of cancer. The firm is developing drugs that have the potential to treat most types of cancer such as cell lung cancer and breast cancer and designs them to combine - and enhance - the anti-tumor activity of current therapies.

 

