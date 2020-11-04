Intellicheck: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) were unchanged in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 100.00% year over year to ($0.00), which beat the estimate of ($0.02).

Revenue of $2,699,000 up by 39.84% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $2,430,000.

Outlook

Intellicheck hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Intellicheck hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Nov 04, 2020

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.intellicheck.com/investor-center

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $10.54

52-week low: $1.91

Price action over last quarter: Up 20.74%

Company Description

Intellicheck Inc is a trusted industry leader in technology solutions that stop identity theft and fraud with real-time identification authentication and age verification. The company makes it possible for its clients to increase revenues, improve customer service, and increase operational efficiencies. Under new direction, the company is focused on partnering with banks and credit card issuers and retailers to prevent fraud. It derives revenue through Sales of systems, subscription fees, Sale of software upgrades and extended maintenance programs.