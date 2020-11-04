Recap: Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Q3 Earnings
Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) decreased 1.36% in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share fell 22.73% over the past year to ($0.27), which beat the estimate of ($0.35).
Revenue of $0 unchanged by 0.00% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $50,000.
Guidance
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
Details Of The Call
Date: Nov 04, 2020
Time: 04:30 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/48qdptsb
Price Action
52-week high: $10.57
Company's 52-week low was at $1.74
Price action over last quarter: down 4.62%
Company Profile
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc operates in the healthcare sector in the United States. As an oncology products manufacturer, it develops drugs to combat various kinds of tumors. The SPI-2012 is being developed for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia in patients with breast cancer, and EOQUIN addresses immediate intravesical instillation and post-transurethral resection of bladder tumors in patients with non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. Its other products include FUSILEV, FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA.
Posted-In: Earnings