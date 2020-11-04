Clean Energy Fuels's Earnings: A Preview

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ: CLNE) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, November 05. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Thursday's Q3 earnings announcement.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street expects an EPS loss of $0.02 and sales around $67.47 million. In the same quarter last year, Clean Energy Fuels reported EPS of $0.02 on revenue of $74.43 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release. When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Thursday, earnings would be down 0%. Revenue would be down 9.36% on a year-over-year basis. Here is how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 Q3 2019 EPS Estimate -0.03 -0.01 0.16 -0.02 EPS Actual -0.02 -0.01 0.21 -0.02 Revenue Estimate 59.85 M 73.60 M 108.63 M 78.30 M Revenue Actual 59.87 M 86.01 M 119.61 M 74.43 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels were trading at $2.5 as of November 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 5.98%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Clean Energy Fuels is scheduled to hold the call at 16:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.