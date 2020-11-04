Synaptics Earnings Preview

On Thursday, November 05, Synaptics (NASDAQ: SYNA) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Synaptics reporting earnings of $1.67 per share on revenue of $324.81 million. In the same quarter last year, Synaptics reported earnings per share of $1.22 on sales of $339.90 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, earnings would be up 36.89%. Revenue would be down 4.44% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2019 EPS Estimate 1.06 1.41 1.45 0.73 EPS Actual 1.24 1.49 2.04 1.22 Revenue Estimate 276.02 M 332.44 M 354.92 M 314.44 M Revenue Actual 277.60 M 328.10 M 388.30 M 339.90 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Synaptics are up 43.65%.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Synaptics is scheduled to hold the call at 17:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.