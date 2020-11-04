Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Looking Into Costco Wholesale's Return On Capital Employed

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 04, 2020 9:20am   Comments
Share:

Looking at Q4, Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) earned $1.93 billion, a 63.61% increase from the preceding quarter. Costco Wholesale also posted a total of $53.38 billion in sales, a 43.25% increase since Q3. In Q3, Costco Wholesale earned $1.18 billion, and total sales reached $37.27 billion.

What Is Return On Capital Employed?

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in Costco Wholesale’s Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q4, Costco Wholesale posted an ROCE of 0.1%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

ROCE is an important metric for the comparison of similar companies. A relatively high ROCE shows Costco Wholesale is potentially operating at a higher level of efficiency than other companies in its industry. If the company is generating high profits with its current level of capital, some of that money can be reinvested in more capital which will generally lead to higher returns and earnings per share growth.

In Costco Wholesale's case, the positive ROCE ratio will be something investors pay attention to before making long-term financial decisions.

Q4 Earnings Insight

Costco Wholesale reported Q4 earnings per share at $3.13/share, which beat analyst predictions of $2.83/share.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (COST)

Which Consumer Staples Stock Will Grow The Most By 2025?
'Halftime Report' Traders Advise Viewers On Costco, Akamai And More
Shannon Saccocia Likes Costco
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 16, 2020
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com