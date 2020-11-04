Great Lakes Dredge & Dock: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) remained unaffected after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 35.71% year over year to $0.19, which beat the estimate of $0.16.

Revenue of $175,841,000 up by 3.57% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $175,400,000.

Outlook

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Nov 04, 2020

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/mbkgdopd

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $11.96

52-week low: $6.75

Price action over last quarter: Up 8.79%

Company Description

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp is a provider of dredging services in the United States. Dredging involves the enhancement or preservation of navigability of waterways or the protection of shorelines through the removal or replenishment of soil, sand or rock. Its projects portfolio includes Coastal Restoration, Coastal Protection, Ports and Harbors, International, and Inland Dredging.