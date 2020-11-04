Recap: CECO Environmental Q3 Earnings

Shares of CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) were unchanged after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 8.33% year over year to $0.11, which were in line with the estimate of $0.11.

Revenue of $77,425,000 declined by 9.20% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $82,830,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Nov 04, 2020

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1826/37933

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $9.00

52-week low: $3.53

Price action over last quarter: down 10.46%

Company Overview

CECO Environmental Corp serves the energy, industrial and other niche markets. The company operates through Energy Solutions segment which serves the energy market, by offering efficient solutions and technologies to keep the world clean and safe. Industrial Solutions segment Serves the industrial pollution control market by offerings solutions of air pollution control technologies that enable its customers to reduce their carbon footprint, lower energy consumption, minimize waste and meet compliance targets for toxic emissions, fumes, and industrial odors. Fluid Handling Solutions segment offers pump and filtration solutions that maintain safe and clean operations.