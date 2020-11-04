Market Overview

Broadwind: Q3 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 04, 2020 7:23am   Comments
Shares of Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) remained unaffected after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were unchanged 0.00% over the past year to ($0.06), which were in line with the estimate of ($0.06).

Revenue of $54,614,000 higher by 18.37% year over year, which beat the estimate of $48,430,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Broadwind hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Nov 04, 2020

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=141895

Price Action

52-week high: $5.78

Company's 52-week low was at $1.12

Price action over last quarter: down 3.98%

Company Profile

Broadwind Inc, formerly Broadwind Energy Inc provides technologically value products to energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers in the United States of America. It operates through three operating segments namely Heavy Fabrications segment manufactures towers for wind turbines, specifically the large and heavier wind towers that are designed for multiple megawatt wind turbines; Gearing segment engineers, builds and remanufactures precision gears and gearing systems for oil and gas, wind energy, mining, steel and other industrial applications; Industrial Solutions segment which provides contract manufacturing services throughout the U.S. and in foreign countries, primarily supporting the natural gas turbine power generation market.

 

Posted-In: Earnings News

