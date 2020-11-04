Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Haemonetics: Q2 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 04, 2020 7:11am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) fell 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 28.74% over the past year to $0.62, which beat the estimate of $0.51.

Revenue of $209,486,000 decreased by 17.06% year over year, which beat the estimate of $207,650,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Haemonetics hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Nov 04, 2020

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ge7vnpw8

Technicals

52-week high: $130.75

52-week low: $63.41

Price action over last quarter: Up 34.28%

Company Description

Haemonetics Corp sells products used to process, handle, and analyze blood. The firm sells products in four categories: Plasma, Hemostasis Management, Blood Center and Cell Processing. The Plasma business includes plasma collection devices and disposables. Hemostasis Management includes devices and methodologies for measuring coagulation characteristics of blood, Blood Center includes blood collection and processing devices and disposables for red cells and Cell Processing include surgical blood salvage systems, specialized blood cell processing systems, disposables and blood transfusion management software.

 

Related Articles (HAE)

The Week Ahead In Biotech (Nov. 1-7): Adcom Test For Biogen's Aducanumab, Alzheimer's Conference, SMID-cap Earnings
60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
58 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com