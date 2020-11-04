A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mostly Higher Ahead Of Election Results

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded mostly higher in early pre-market trade amid a tight race in the presidential election. Investors are awaiting earnings from Performance Food Group Co (NYSE: PFGC), QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) and Metlife Inc (NYSE: MET). Wall Street closed sharply higher on the election day.

The Federal Open Market Committee will begin its two-day policy meeting today. The ADP national employment report for October will be released at 8:15 a.m. ET, while international trade report for September is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. The composite PMI for October will be released at 9:45 a.m. ET, while the ISM services index for October is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 31 points to 27,345.00 while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures traded rose 17.25 points to 3,378.75. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index surged 267 points to 11,532.75.

The U.S. has the highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world, with total infections in the country exceeding 9,384,820 with around 232,620 deaths. India reported a total of at least 8,313,870 confirmed cases, while Brazil confirmed over 5,566,040 cases.

Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures rose 2.4% to trade at $40.65 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures rose 2.4% to trade at $38.55 a barrel. The American Petroleum Institute reported a decline of 8 million barrels US crude inventories last week. The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were mostly higher today after recording gains in the previous session. The Spanish Ibex Index fell 0.6% and STOXX Europe 600 Index gained 0.7%. The French CAC 40 Index rose 0.8%, while German DAX 30 gained 0.4% and London’s FTSE 100 rose 0.6%. Germany's Composite PMI improved to 55 for October, while the Services PMI activity fell to 49.5. Eurozone composite PMI was revised higher to 50 for October versus a preliminary estimate of 49.4.

Asian markets traded mostly higher today. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 1.72%, China’s Shanghai Composite rose 0.19%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 0.21% and India’s BSE Sensex rose 0.7%. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 traded lower by 0.1%. Shanghai Stock Exchange suspended the largest IPO by Ant Group. Australia’s retail sales fell 1.1% in September, slightly better than expected.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at KeyBanc downgraded Kennametal Inc. (NYSE: KMT) from Overweight to Sector Weight.

Kennametal shares rose 1% to $29.35 in pre-market trading.

Breaking News