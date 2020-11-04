5 Stocks To Watch For November 4, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Performance Food Group Co (NYSE: PFGC) to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $6.99 billion before the opening bell. Performance Food shares gained 6.5% to close at $37.34 on Tuesday.

(NYSE: PFGC) to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $6.99 billion before the opening bell. Performance Food shares gained 6.5% to close at $37.34 on Tuesday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI) reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter and issued strong earnings forecast for the current quarter. The company also announced a $50 million buyback plan. Super Micro Computer shares jumped 12.5% to $26.12 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: SMCI) reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter and issued strong earnings forecast for the current quarter. The company also announced a $50 million buyback plan. Super Micro Computer shares jumped 12.5% to $26.12 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) to have earned $1.17 per share on revenue of $5.94 billion for the latest quarter. QUALCOMM will release earnings after the markets close. QUALCOMM shares gained 0.1% to $125.60 in after-hours trading.

