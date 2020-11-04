Earnings Scheduled For November 4, 2020

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $265.31 million.

• Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $31.06 million.

• Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $48.43 million.

• Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $252.94 million.

• Cohen & Company Inc. (AMEX:COHN) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $716.54 million.

• Enel Americas (NYSE:ENIA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $3.50 billion.

• Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.87 per share on revenue of $91.15 million.

• Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $175.40 million.

• Gol Intelligent Airlines (NYSE:GOL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $191.01 million.

• Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $124.52 million.

• International Money (NASDAQ:IMXI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $92.60 million.

• Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $182.14 million.

• Lazydays Holdings (NASDAQ:LAZY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $216.00 million.

• Landmark Infrastructure (NASDAQ:LMRK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $13.54 million.

• Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.

• Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.38 per share on revenue of $467.43 million.

• The Scotts Miracle Gro (NYSE:SMG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $889.14 million.

• TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $82.83 million.

• Avista (NYSE:AVA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $301.10 million.

• Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $227.99 million.

• Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEP) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $111.40 million.

• Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $779.07 million.

• Donnelley Financial Solns (NYSE:DFIN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $193.40 million.

• Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $71.02 million.

• Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.60 per share on revenue of $342.07 million.

• Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $6.99 billion.

• Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $9.79 million.

• Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) is likely to report quarterly loss at $3.17 per share on revenue of $1.51 billion.

• TravelCenters Of America (NASDAQ:TA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $1.31 billion.

• United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.64 per share on revenue of $295.61 million.

• Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $453.28 million.

• NOW (NYSE:DNOW) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $319.89 million.

• Vistra (NYSE:VST) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $3.86 billion.

• Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $207.65 million.

• Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE:HLT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $982.31 million.

• Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $62.13 million.

• Vertiv Holdings (NYSE:VRT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $1.11 billion.

• Allot (NASDAQ:ALLT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $34.74 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $296.80 million.

• Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $301.19 million.

• Cactus (NYSE:WHD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $55.57 million.

• Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.42 per share on revenue of $1.91 billion.

• EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion.

• Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $1.16 billion.

• Manitowoc Co (NYSE:MTW) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $315.90 million.

• NL Industries (NYSE:NL) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Schweitzer-Mauduit Intl (NYSE:SWM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $258.42 million.

• LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.33 per share on revenue of $520.40 million.

• Ansys (NASDAQ:ANSS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share on revenue of $365.28 million.

• Apache (NASDAQ:APA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $5.52 billion.

• CF Industries Holdings (NYSE:CF) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $885.24 million.

• Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.45 per share on revenue of $220.21 million.

• Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $2.89 billion.

• Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $189.07 million.

• Q2 Holdings (NYSE:QTWO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $103.19 million.

• Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $23.89 million.

• MDU Resources Gr (NYSE:MDU) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Ameren (NYSE:AEE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.47 per share on revenue of $1.69 billion.

• Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $739.60 million.

• CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $596.16 million.

• Compass Minerals Intl (NYSE:CMP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $319.72 million.

• CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $462.00 million.

• Essential Props Realty (NYSE:EPRT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $40.33 million.

• Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.03 per share on revenue of $4.61 billion.

• Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $91.97 million.

• Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $415.67 million.

• Univar Solns (NYSE:UNVR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $2.15 billion.

• Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $432.40 million.

• Voya Finl (NYSE:VOYA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $1.41 billion.

• Workiva (NYSE:WK) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $84.47 million.

• Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $605.12 million.

• LendingClub (NYSE:LC) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.45 per share on revenue of $56.91 million.

• ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.38 per share on revenue of $118.82 million.

• Alaska Communications (NASDAQ:ALSK) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $227.27 million.

• DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $298.20 million.

• GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $835.17 million.

• Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $2.43 million.

• Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $28.71 million.

• Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.45 per share on revenue of $26.12 million.

• Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $838.53 million.

• Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $3.25 billion.

• QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $2.00 million.

• Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $101.86 million.

• SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $48.20 million.

• Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $718.17 million.

• TTEC Holdings (NASDAQ:TTEC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $451.36 million.

• Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $90.44 million.

• Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $363.25 million.

• Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $625.74 million.

• Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $34.21 million.

• OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $41.70 million.

• TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $5.55 million.

• Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.56 per share on revenue of $24.61 million.

• American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Allstate (NYSE:ALL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.66 per share on revenue of $9.54 billion.

• Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $34.33 million.

• Apollo Medical Hlgs (NASDAQ:AMEH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $167.30 million.

• Allied Motion (NASDAQ:AMOT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $89.96 million.

• American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $20.75 million.

• Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $30.11 million.

• Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.46 per share on revenue of $8.72 million.

• ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• American Water Works Co (NYSE:AWK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $1.11 billion.

• Axonics Modulation Tech (NASDAQ:AXNX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.50 per share on revenue of $22.95 million.

• BlackRock Capital Inv (NASDAQ:BKCC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $17.09 million.

• Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $841.25 million.

• Blueknight Energy (NASDAQ:BKEP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $56.80 million.

• Blueknight Energy (NASDAQ:BKEPP) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $265.68 million.

• Companhia Brasileira (NYSE:CBD) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $19.92 million.

• Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $174.57 million.

• ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $14.29 million.

• Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $14.42 million.

• TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $43.08 million.

• Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $738.75 million.

• Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $26.00 million.

• Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $97.19 million.

• Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $112.80 million.

• Comstock Res (NYSE:CRK) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $59.24 million.

• Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $56.29 million.

• CytoSorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $9.51 million.

• Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $4.02 million.

• DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $2.10 billion.

• DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $33.44 million.

• Delek US Hldgs (NYSE:DK) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.24 per share on revenue of $1.33 billion.

• Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $126.47 million.

• Dirtt Environmental Solns (NASDAQ:DRTT) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $67.81 million.

• EPR Props (NYSE:EPR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $99.30 million.

• Equitable Holdings (NYSE:EQH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $3.34 billion.

• Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $40.39 million.

• Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $10.15 billion.

• Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $237.20 million.

• Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.79 per share on revenue of $1.38 billion.

• Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $283.30 million.

• First Eagle Alternative (NASDAQ:FCRD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $7.12 million.

• Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $10.02 million.

• Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.51 per share on revenue of $23.48 million.

• Fidelity National Finl (NYSE:FNF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share on revenue of $2.66 billion.

• FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.37 per share on revenue of $89.99 million.

• Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $170.05 million.

• Ferro (NYSE:FOE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $228.26 million.

• Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $528.19 million.

• Fiesta Restaurant Gr (NASDAQ:FRGI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $136.95 million.

• JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• FRP Holdings (NASDAQ:FRPH) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $142.34 million.

• Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $434.23 million.

• Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $245.59 million.

• GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $22.68 million.

• Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $54.70 million.

• Genworth Finl (NYSE:GNW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $1.99 billion.

• Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $20.18 million.

• Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $544.94 million.

• GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $88.00 million.

• Granite Real Estate Inc. Stapled Units, each consisting of one unit of Granite Real Estate Trust and one common share of Granite REIT Inc. (NYSE:GRP) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $28.57 million.

• Goldfield Corporation (The) Common Stock (AMEX:GV) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.30 per share on revenue of $425.15 million.

• Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $244.75 million.

• Hall Of Fame Resort (NASDAQ:HOFV) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion.

• Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $122.43 million.

• Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $76.06 million.

• ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.56 per share on revenue of $26.44 million.

• Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $448.86 million.

• Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $182.95 million.

• Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $147.50 million.

• OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $19.97 million.

• Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $373.30 million.

• Kennedy-Wilson Holdings (NYSE:KW) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $122.05 million.

• Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $13.57 million.

• Lannett (NYSE:LCI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $128.96 million.

• Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:LCTX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $430.00 thousand.

• Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $921.34 million.

• Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $981.08 million.

• Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.96 per share on revenue of $180.36 million.

• Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $5.14 billion.

• MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $971.41 million.

• MetLife (NYSE:MET) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.61 per share on revenue of $16.00 billion.

• Macrogenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.93 per share on revenue of $15.79 million.

• Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $15.56 million.

• Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $13.47 million.

• Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $761.37 million.

• MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $293.52 million.

• Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $231.92 million.

• NCS Multistage Holdings (NASDAQ:NCSM) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $15.43 million.

• Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $15.39 million.

• New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $64.92 million.

• Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $689.58 million.

• Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $77.50 million.

• Olin (NYSE:OLN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $1.41 billion.

• Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $193.33 million.

• Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $50.00 thousand.

• Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $284.77 million.

• Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $392.94 million.

• Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $192.01 million.

• PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $381.49 million.

• Ping Identity Holding (NYSE:PING) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $55.81 million.

• ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $371.87 million.

• Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $221.68 million.

• PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $762.19 million.

• Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $1.24 billion.

• Primerica (NYSE:PRI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.35 per share on revenue of $544.56 million.

• Prothena Corp (NASDAQ:PRTA) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.65 per share on revenue of $170.00 thousand.

• Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.69 per share on revenue of $723.05 million.

• Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $5.94 billion.

• Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.12 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.

• Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $23.78 million.

• Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $255.90 million.

• Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $148.91 million.

• Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.01 per share on revenue of $21.37 million.

• RLJ Lodging (NYSE:RLJ) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.66 per share on revenue of $85.42 million.

• RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $42.85 million.

• Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $94.17 million.

• Rayonier Advanced (NYSE:RYAM) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $434.77 million.

• SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $142.96 million.

• Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $26.55 million.

• Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.79 per share on revenue of $641.47 million.

• SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $31.53 million.

• South Jersey Indus (NYSE:SJI) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $261.28 million.

• SJW Gr (NYSE:SJW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $157.20 million.

• Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $6.38 billion.

• Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $12.18 million.

• SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $94.62 million.

• Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $50.00 thousand.

• Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $20.77 million.

• Staar Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $42.99 million.

• Stantec (NYSE:STN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $693.81 million.

• Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $3.50 billion.

• Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.49 per share on revenue of $160.20 million.

• Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Team (NYSE:TISI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $237.93 million.

• Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $1.33 billion.

• Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $188.70 million.

• TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $37.51 million.

• Tenaris (NYSE:TS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $956.71 million.

• Sixth Street Specialty (NYSE:TSLX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $59.14 million.

• TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $34.51 million.

• T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $4.98 million.

• Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $61.25 million.

• Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.33 per share on revenue of $283.96 million.

• Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.58 per share on revenue of $998.40 million.

• UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $35.84 million.

• USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Marriott Vacations (NYSE:VAC) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.59 per share on revenue of $620.94 million.

• Victory Capital Holdings (NASDAQ:VCTR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $190.55 million.

• Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.20 per share on revenue of $691.76 million.

• Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $66.07 million.

• Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $11.40 million.

• Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $392.23 million.