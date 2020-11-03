Newpark Resources: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) were unchanged in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 0.00% over the past year to ($0.23), which missed the estimate of ($0.17).

Revenue of $96,424,000 declined by 52.44% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $101,550,000.

Guidance

Newpark Resources hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Newpark Resources hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $6.97

52-week low: $0.65

Price action over last quarter: down 57.14%

Company Description

Newpark Resources Inc is an equipment and services provider to the oil and gas industry. The company operates in the two segments namely Fluid Systems and Mats and Integrated Services. Fluids Systems segment provides drilling fluids products and technical services. Mats and Integrated Services segment provides composite mat rentals, site construction and related site services to customers in various markets including oil and gas exploration and production, electrical transmission and distribution, pipeline, solar, petrochemical and construction across the U.S., Canada, and Europe. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Fluids systems. Geographically, the company generates a majority of its revenue from the United States of America.