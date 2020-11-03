Recap: Clearwater Paper Q3 Earnings

Shares of Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) fell 7.9% in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 418.00% year over year to $1.59, which beat the estimate of $1.38.

Revenue of $457,400,000 up by 2.74% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $461,620,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Nov 03, 2020

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.clearwaterpaper.com%2F&eventid=2631137&sessionid=1&key=96D8C2F3FCFFA3471DD2828CB6E2FF91®Tag=&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $42.45

Company's 52-week low was at $11.88

Price action over last quarter: down 5.06%

Company Description

Clearwater Paper Corp is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. The company has two reportable segments namely Consumer Products segment which manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products as well as AFH products. Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting and cutting of paperboard. It generates maximum revenue from the Consumer Products segment. Geographically, it derives maximum revenue from the United States.