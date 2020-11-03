Barrett Business Services: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) remained unaffected after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 25.93% year over year to $2.40, which beat the estimate of $1.47.

Revenue of $227,513,000 decreased by 8.25% year over year, which beat the estimate of $224,720,000.

Looking Ahead

Business Services Raises FY20 EPS Guidance From $3.70 To $4.10 vs $3.71 Est.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $95.64

Company's 52-week low was at $27.25

Price action over last quarter: Up 6.17%

Company Description

Barrett Business Services Inc is a provider of payroll administrative services and staffing services. The company categories of services include professional employer services and staffing. Professional employer services offer payroll management, payroll taxes services, and workers' compensation coverage solutions, as well as workforce management services, including hiring and termination of employees. Staffing offers temporary staffing services, as well as contract staffing, long-term or indefinite on-site management, and direct placement services. The company operates in the United States of America. It generates maximum revenue from the Professional employer service fees.