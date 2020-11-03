Kimball Electronics: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) moved higher by 2.27% in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 150.00% year over year to $0.65, which beat the estimate of $0.33.

Revenue of $331,749,000 rose by 5.86% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $313,600,000.

Outlook

Kimball Electronics hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Kimball Electronics hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $18.49

52-week low: $9.78

Price action over last quarter: down 2.00%

Company Description

Kimball Electronics Inc is a contract electronic manufacturing services company. The company is engaged in producing durable electronics for the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety markets. The company's engineering, manufacturing and supply chain services utilize common production and support capabilities. It is also engaged in producing safety critical electronic assemblies for its automotive customers.