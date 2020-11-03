Recap: Five Prime Therapeutics Q3 Earnings

Shares of Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) were unchanged in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 28.16% over the past year to ($0.74), which missed the estimate of ($0.60).

Revenue of $2,048,000 decreased by 31.37% year over year, which missed the estimate of $3,410,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Nov 03, 2020

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/taazxjqv

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $7.34

52-week low: $1.75

Price action over last quarter: down 14.23%

Company Description

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing protein therapeutics for diseases. The company's product candidates address patient populations for which therapies are still needed. Its is focused on advancing its internal pipeline and retaining rights for products in targeted specialty markets. It also seeks to establish additional collaborations to supplement its internal development capabilities. These collaborations generate additional funding in order to further validate the company's technology. It has the following product in pipeline: Cabiralizumab, FPA150, Bemarituzumab and Immuno-Oncology.