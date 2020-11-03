Recap: Mercury Systems Q1 Earnings

Shares of Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) moved lower by 2.67% after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 15.91% over the past year to $0.51, which beat the estimate of $0.47.

Revenue of $205,621,000 rose by 15.97% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $199,610,000.

Guidance

Mercury Sees FY21 Adj. EPS $2.20-$2.28 vs $2.28 Estimate, Sales $865M-$885M vs $879.5M Est.

Mercury Systems Sees Q2 Adj. EPS $0.48-$0.51 vs $0.55 Est., Sales $200M-$210M vs $213.71M Est.

Details Of The Call

Date: Nov 03, 2020

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/bmhw2di5

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $96.29

52-week low: $52.24

Price action over last quarter: down 5.28%

Company Description

Mercury Systems Inc provides electronics and technologies to defense prime contractors. Its products include embedded processing modules and subsystems, radio frequency and microwave assemblies, and other electronic components. These products include data signal, sensor, and image processing capabilities, common in military applications. Mercury deploys these products on behalf of the contractors and the U.S. Department of Defense by leveraging proprietary technologies and those from other commercial suppliers. The firm generates a majority of its revenue in the United States, with the rest coming from Europe and Asia-Pacific.