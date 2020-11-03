Acorda Therapeutics: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) increased 8.33% after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 50.00% over the past year to ($0.23), which beat the estimate of ($0.31).

Revenue of $53,090,000 higher by 11.25% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $29,290,000.

Looking Ahead

Acorda Therapeutics hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Acorda Therapeutics hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Nov 03, 2020

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=http%3A%2F%2Fir.acorda.com%2F&eventid=2632602&sessionid=1&key=8ADE226D375B6A5A6547386F6E26E270®Tag=&sourcepage=register

Price Action

52-week high: $2.78

Company's 52-week low was at $0.42

Price action over last quarter: Up 46.43%

Company Overview

Acorda Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies that restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. Acorda uses scientific, clinical, and commercial expertise in neurology as strategic points of access in additional nervous system markets, including stroke, Parkinson's disease, and epilepsy. The company does not operate separate lines of business with respect to any of its products or product candidates. All of its net product revenue is derived from the United States.